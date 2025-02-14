Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,442 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $41.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average of $41.30.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.1394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

