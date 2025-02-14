Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROUS. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $465,000.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of ROUS stock opened at $53.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.00 million, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.78. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $54.49.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Profile

The Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Multi-factor Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. The index relies on value, momentum and quality factors, among others. ROUS was launched on Feb 25, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

