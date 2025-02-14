Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC) Shares Sold by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 74.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,463 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BTC opened at $42.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.35. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $48.07.

