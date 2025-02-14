Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Given a C$0.42 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Fundamental Research set a C$0.42 price objective on Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Grid Metals Price Performance
Shares of CVE GRDM opened at C$0.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.28. Grid Metals has a 12 month low of C$0.03 and a 12 month high of C$0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 6.27.
About Grid Metals
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Grid Metals
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Receive News & Ratings for Grid Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.