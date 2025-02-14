Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Given a C$0.42 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Fundamental Research set a C$0.42 price objective on Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Grid Metals Price Performance

Shares of CVE GRDM opened at C$0.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.28. Grid Metals has a 12 month low of C$0.03 and a 12 month high of C$0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 6.27.

Get Grid Metals alerts:

About Grid Metals

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.