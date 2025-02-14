Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Short Interest Up 5,366.7% in January

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 5,366.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Hang Lung Properties Stock Performance
Shares of Hang Lung Properties stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average is $3.95. Hang Lung Properties has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $5.99.
Hang Lung Properties Company Profile
