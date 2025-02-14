Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Short Interest Up 5,366.7% in January

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 5,366.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hang Lung Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Hang Lung Properties stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average is $3.95. Hang Lung Properties has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $5.99.

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

