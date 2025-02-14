Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 387 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,426,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,906 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,027,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,515,000 after purchasing an additional 811,692 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 8,431.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 6,644,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566,120 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 5,151,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,037,000 after purchasing an additional 712,469 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,075,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,310,000 after purchasing an additional 39,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.64. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.71.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

