Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services raised its stake in DexCom by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 3,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in DexCom by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 463 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $84.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 31.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DXCM. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Baird R W upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DexCom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DXCM

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $2,899,230.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,037 shares in the company, valued at $27,727,505.67. This trade represents a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 2,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $228,920.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 268,644 shares in the company, valued at $23,347,850.04. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,342 shares of company stock worth $3,628,069. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.