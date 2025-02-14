Hemington Wealth Management Invests $30,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $71.73 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $58.06 and a 12 month high of $71.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

