Himalaya Shipping Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:HSHP)

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.
Himalaya Shipping Stock Up 2.4 %
HSHP opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.54. Himalaya Shipping has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $9.76.
