Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.090-0.110 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $207.6 million-$217.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $200.7 million.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Himax Technologies from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.
Himax Technologies Stock Up 8.5 %
Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.77%.
Himax Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Himax Technologies Company Profile
Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.
