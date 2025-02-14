Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $130.00. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.76.

HWM stock traded up $3.60 on Friday, reaching $131.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,762. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $62.70 and a 12-month high of $131.89.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 14.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 208.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

