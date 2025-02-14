HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $950.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $825.00 to $950.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HUBS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $880.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HubSpot from $835.00 to $898.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on HubSpot from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on HubSpot from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $857.75.

HubSpot stock opened at $819.36 on Thursday. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $434.84 and a 12 month high of $881.13. The company has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,034.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $732.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $617.71.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.62, for a total value of $16,815,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,323,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,973,789.90. This represents a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $5,623,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 513,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,857,459.82. This represents a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,112 shares of company stock valued at $51,432,627 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GDS Wealth Management purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,149,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3,346.2% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,212,000 after buying an additional 20,479 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 15.1% during the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its stake in HubSpot by 113.4% during the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 18,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

