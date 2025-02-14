HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $980.00 at Raymond James

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $750.00 to $980.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HUBS. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $898.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $920.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $857.75.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $819.36 on Thursday. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $434.84 and a 1 year high of $881.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $732.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $617.71. The stock has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,034.57, a PEG ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that HubSpot will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $5,623,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 513,698 shares in the company, valued at $339,857,459.82. The trade was a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.79, for a total transaction of $82,085.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,668,958.41. This represents a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,112 shares of company stock worth $51,432,627. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GDS Wealth Management acquired a new position in HubSpot during the third quarter worth $2,149,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the third quarter worth $624,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 3,346.2% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 20,479 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 15.1% during the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its position in HubSpot by 113.4% during the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 18,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

