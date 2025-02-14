IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Trading Up 10.8% – What’s Next?

IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Free Report) was up 10.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 171,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 349,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The firm has a market cap of C$48.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.93.

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan and the Capire Mineral District together covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

