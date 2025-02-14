Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 99,000 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 79.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,000 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 227.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 114,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 79,463 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 111,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $439,800.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,664.84. This represents a 18.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $775,460.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,282. The trade was a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of CTRA opened at $27.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.23.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

