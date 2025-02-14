Insider Buying: KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Major Shareholder Purchases 4,137 Shares of Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALVGet Free Report) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 4,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $37,812.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,090,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,527,919.48. The trade was a 0.08 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, February 7th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 73,649 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.29 per share, with a total value of $684,199.21.
  • On Monday, February 3rd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 14,562 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $134,261.64.
  • On Thursday, January 30th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 43,707 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.76 per share, with a total value of $382,873.32.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

KALV opened at $9.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $470.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.85.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALVGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KALV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Institutional Trading of KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KALV. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Martin Worley Group purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,508 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

