Insider Buying: KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Major Shareholder Purchases 4,137 Shares of Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 4,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $37,812.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,090,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,527,919.48. The trade was a 0.08 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, February 7th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 73,649 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.29 per share, with a total value of $684,199.21.

On Monday, February 3rd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 14,562 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $134,261.64.

On Thursday, January 30th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 43,707 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.76 per share, with a total value of $382,873.32.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

KALV opened at $9.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $470.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KalVista Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

KALV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KALV

Institutional Trading of KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KALV. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Martin Worley Group purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,508 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.