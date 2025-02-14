Insider Selling: Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,453,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,890,434.88. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

BOX Stock Up 0.7 %

BOX opened at $35.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average of $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.88. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $35.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOX shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BOX from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America started coverage on BOX in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BOX from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in BOX during the third quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in BOX by 143.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BOX by 715.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in BOX by 245.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

