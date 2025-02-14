Insider Selling: GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA) Insider Sells £3,900,000 in Stock

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) insider Michael Danson sold 2,000,000 shares of GlobalData stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.45), for a total transaction of £3,900,000 ($4,901,344.73).

GlobalData Stock Performance

Shares of LON:DATA opened at GBX 200 ($2.51) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 189.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 200.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58. GlobalData Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 168.06 ($2.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 244 ($3.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of GlobalData from GBX 295 ($3.71) to GBX 300 ($3.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

About GlobalData

GlobalData Plc is a leading data, insights, and analytics platform for the world’s largest industries. Our mission is to help our clients decode the future, make better decisions, and reach more customers.

One Platform Model

GlobalData’s One Platform model is the foundation of our business and is the result of years of continuous investment, targeted acquisitions, and organic development.

