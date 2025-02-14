Insider Selling: Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) CFO Sells 3,777 Shares of Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) CFO Keith A. Goldan sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $58,543.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,563. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average of $17.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.90. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $25.34.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNDX shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Institutional Trading of Syndax Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,588,000 after buying an additional 148,491 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 343.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,064,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,292,000 after buying an additional 1,598,428 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,066,000 after buying an additional 66,459 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,763,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,948,000 after buying an additional 208,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Turn Management LLC boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% during the third quarter. First Turn Management LLC now owns 1,187,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,853,000 after buying an additional 546,776 shares in the last quarter.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.