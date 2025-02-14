Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Trading Up 10% – Should You Buy?

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.69 and last traded at $10.60. Approximately 1,050,652 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,842,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Up 10.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Intellia Therapeutics

The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.64.

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 26,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $326,509.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 941,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,462,780.70. This represents a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $352,551. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 37.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.4% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

