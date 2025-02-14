Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 160.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 479,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 295,407 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 1.1% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $71,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,470.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 106.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $168.81 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.34 and a 12 month high of $169.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $114,742.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,212.20. This represents a 5.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $1,761,252.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,992 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,008.24. This represents a 32.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,358 shares of company stock valued at $5,535,650 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

