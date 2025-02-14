Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 1.8% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $43,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $666.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total value of $240,618.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,181.75. This represents a 53.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total value of $202,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,734. This represents a 6.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,582 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $591.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $557.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $517.49. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $364.17 and a one year high of $616.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

