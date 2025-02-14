Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.3% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $15,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $535.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $521.86 and a 200-day moving average of $497.08. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $539.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

