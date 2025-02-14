Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,525 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $808,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Collier Financial acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,857,000. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 101,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SPHQ opened at $71.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $71.12.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.