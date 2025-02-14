Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 14th (ABNB, ACGL, AIG, ALB, ALKS, ALNY, AMAT, AMT, AMWL, AR)

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2025

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 14th:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $120.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $131.00 to $170.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $165.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $131.00 to $145.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $150.00 to $178.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $110.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $87.00 to $90.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $76.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $96.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $127.00 to $122.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $30.00 to $32.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $284.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $310.00 to $300.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $195.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $255.00 to $220.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $10.00 to $12.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $38.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $11.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its target price reduced by Roth Mkm from $22.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $21.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $20.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $50.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $278.00 to $279.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BKV (NYSE:BKV) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $31.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $57.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $142.00 to $145.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $47.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) had its price target raised by Lake Street Capital from $17.00 to $26.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $256.00 to $257.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $72.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $34.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $280.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $285.00 to $310.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $282.00 to $328.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $400.00 to $475.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $130.00 to $135.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $122.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $144.00 to $153.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $316.00 to $390.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $390.00 to $480.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $375.00 to $450.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $415.00 to $445.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $330.00 to $440.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $385.00 to $450.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $370.00 to $444.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $400.00 to $485.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $170.00 to $165.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $150.00 to $140.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $187.00 to $180.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $430.00 to $480.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target increased by Benchmark Co. from $44.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $54.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $190.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $27.00 to $24.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $99.00 to $103.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $82.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $80.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $108.00 to $112.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $168.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $61.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $78.00 to $79.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $54.00 to $56.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) had its price target increased by Stephens from $73.00 to $78.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $38.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $44.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $39.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.75 to $115.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $58.00 to $67.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $220.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $235.00 to $243.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $176.00 to $177.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $227.00 to $228.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $103.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $420.00 to $495.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $156.00 to $149.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $163.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $207.00 to $201.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $162.00 to $151.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $29.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $535.00 to $520.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $230.00 to $245.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $481.00 to $508.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $459.00 to $533.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $64.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $128.00 to $129.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $147.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $156.00 to $145.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its target price cut by Benchmark Co. from $142.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $529.00 to $527.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $495.00 to $505.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $245.00 to $295.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $24.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $2.00 to $1.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $208.00 to $212.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $191.00 to $224.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $110.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $83.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $84.00 to $90.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $96.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) had its target price reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $40.00 to $37.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $103.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $25.00 to $26.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $112.00 to $150.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $133.00 to $150.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $308.00 to $313.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $9.00 to $11.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $7.00 to $6.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $233.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $8.50 to $15.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $100.00 to $130.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $95.00 to $115.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $90.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $48.00 to $49.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $190.00 to $176.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $230.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $129.00 to $136.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $540.00 to $720.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $51.00 to $49.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $63.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $105.00 to $145.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $135.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $195.00 to $185.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $705.00 to $715.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $701.00 to $747.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $12.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $48.00 to $49.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $78.00 to $80.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $85.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $46.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $69.00 to $78.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $214.00 to $219.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $120.00 to $105.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $22.00 to $19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $16.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $15.50 to $16.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $116.00 to $121.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $114.00 to $116.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $56.00 to $60.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $98.00 to $108.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $470.00 to $325.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $123.00 to $128.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $116.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $118.00 to $132.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $44.00 to $42.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $45.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $427.00 to $390.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $407.00 to $326.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $409.00 to $379.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $430.00 to $395.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $242.00 to $244.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $243.00 to $238.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.