Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 14th (ABNB, ACGL, AIG, ALB, ALKS, ALNY, AMAT, AMT, AMWL, AR)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 14th:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $120.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Get Airbnb Inc alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $131.00 to $170.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $165.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $131.00 to $145.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $150.00 to $178.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $110.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $87.00 to $90.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $76.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $96.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $127.00 to $122.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $30.00 to $32.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $284.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $310.00 to $300.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $195.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $255.00 to $220.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $10.00 to $12.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $38.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $11.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its target price reduced by Roth Mkm from $22.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $21.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $20.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $50.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $278.00 to $279.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BKV (NYSE:BKV) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $31.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $57.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $142.00 to $145.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $47.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) had its price target raised by Lake Street Capital from $17.00 to $26.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $256.00 to $257.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $72.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $34.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $280.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $285.00 to $310.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $282.00 to $328.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $400.00 to $475.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $130.00 to $135.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $122.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $144.00 to $153.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $316.00 to $390.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $390.00 to $480.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $375.00 to $450.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $415.00 to $445.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $330.00 to $440.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $385.00 to $450.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $370.00 to $444.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $400.00 to $485.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $170.00 to $165.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $150.00 to $140.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $187.00 to $180.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $430.00 to $480.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target increased by Benchmark Co. from $44.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $54.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $190.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $27.00 to $24.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $99.00 to $103.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $82.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $80.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $108.00 to $112.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $168.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $61.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $78.00 to $79.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $54.00 to $56.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) had its price target increased by Stephens from $73.00 to $78.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $38.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $44.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $39.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.75 to $115.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $58.00 to $67.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $220.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $235.00 to $243.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $176.00 to $177.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $227.00 to $228.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $103.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $420.00 to $495.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $156.00 to $149.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $163.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $207.00 to $201.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $162.00 to $151.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $29.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $535.00 to $520.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $230.00 to $245.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $481.00 to $508.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $459.00 to $533.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $64.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $128.00 to $129.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $147.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $156.00 to $145.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its target price cut by Benchmark Co. from $142.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $529.00 to $527.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $495.00 to $505.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $245.00 to $295.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $24.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $2.00 to $1.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $208.00 to $212.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $191.00 to $224.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $110.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $83.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $84.00 to $90.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $96.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) had its target price reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $40.00 to $37.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $103.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $25.00 to $26.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $112.00 to $150.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $133.00 to $150.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $308.00 to $313.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $9.00 to $11.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $7.00 to $6.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $233.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $8.50 to $15.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $100.00 to $130.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $95.00 to $115.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $90.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $48.00 to $49.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $190.00 to $176.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $230.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $129.00 to $136.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $540.00 to $720.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $51.00 to $49.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $63.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $105.00 to $145.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $135.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $195.00 to $185.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $705.00 to $715.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $701.00 to $747.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $12.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $48.00 to $49.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $78.00 to $80.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $85.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $46.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $69.00 to $78.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $214.00 to $219.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $120.00 to $105.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $22.00 to $19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $16.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $15.50 to $16.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $116.00 to $121.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $114.00 to $116.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $56.00 to $60.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $98.00 to $108.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $470.00 to $325.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $123.00 to $128.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $116.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $118.00 to $132.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $44.00 to $42.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $45.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $427.00 to $390.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $407.00 to $326.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $409.00 to $379.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $430.00 to $395.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $242.00 to $244.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $243.00 to $238.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.