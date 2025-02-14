IQE (LON:IQE) Stock Price Down 5.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report) fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 14.60 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.64 ($0.18). 2,734,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 3,388,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.52 ($0.20).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.25) price target on shares of IQE in a research report on Thursday.

IQE Stock Up 1.5 %

About IQE

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 12.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £147.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.86.

IQE is the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry.

