IQE (LON:IQE) Trading Down 5.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report) dropped 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.60 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.64 ($0.18). Approximately 2,734,056 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 3,388,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.52 ($0.20).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.25) price target on shares of IQE in a research note on Thursday.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 12.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of £147.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.86.

IQE is the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry.

