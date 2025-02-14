IQE (LON:IQE) Trading Down 5.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report) dropped 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.60 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.64 ($0.18). Approximately 2,734,056 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 3,388,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.52 ($0.20).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.25) price target on shares of IQE in a research note on Thursday.
Get Our Latest Analysis on IQE
IQE Trading Up 1.5 %
About IQE
IQE is the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IQE
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.