iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $101.85 and last traded at $101.83, with a volume of 6971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

