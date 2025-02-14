iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Vicus Capital’s 4th Largest Position

Vicus Capital raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 504,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 5.2% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $58,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

IJR opened at $117.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.14. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

