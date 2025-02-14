iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA reduced its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 80.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,203 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 9,022.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 358,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,581,000 after purchasing an additional 354,499 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 269.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after buying an additional 153,183 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,803,000. Shum Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,569,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 19,050 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXN stock opened at $87.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $68.53 and a one year high of $88.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.80.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

