iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $336.69 and last traded at $336.41, with a volume of 42135 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $336.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $329.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.57. The company has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 1000 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IWB. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,351,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $663,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 514,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,637,000 after buying an additional 54,548 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 84.3% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

