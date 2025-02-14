Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.69 and last traded at $35.67, with a volume of 32582 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.58.

Ituran Location and Control Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.04. The company has a market cap of $709.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.65%.

Ituran Location and Control Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ituran Location and Control

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 63.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the third quarter worth about $50,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 22,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

