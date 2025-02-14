Jito Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.01 Billion (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. In the last week, Jito has traded 33.7% higher against the dollar. One Jito token can currently be bought for $3.45 or 0.00003562 BTC on exchanges. Jito has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $98.16 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,598.05 or 0.99698734 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,078.44 or 0.99162449 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Jito Token Profile

Jito’s launch date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 999,999,813 tokens and its circulating supply is 293,894,226 tokens. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol.

Jito Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 999,999,812.60982779 with 293,894,226 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 3.10829008 USD and is up 3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 275 active market(s) with $54,255,271.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jito using one of the exchanges listed above.

