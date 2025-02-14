JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.23% from the company’s previous close.

EVH has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

Shares of EVH traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 295,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,062. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.37. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 5,365.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 21,650.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

