JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Stock Price

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Anterix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $40.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $754.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 0.87. Anterix has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $42.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Anterix news, Director Mark Fleischhauer purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.19 per share, for a total transaction of $119,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $119,665. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie B. Daniels acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $65,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Anterix

Anterix Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Anterix in the second quarter worth $203,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Anterix during the third quarter worth about $411,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anterix in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Anterix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anterix by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

