JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Stock Price

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $40.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $754.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 0.87. Anterix has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $42.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.93.
In other Anterix news, Director Mark Fleischhauer purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.19 per share, for a total transaction of $119,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $119,665. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie B. Daniels acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $65,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.
