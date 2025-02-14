JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) Shares Bought by Family Capital Management Inc.

Family Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Family Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Family Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPSE. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JPSE opened at $47.37 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.87 and a fifty-two week high of $52.04. The stock has a market cap of $521.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.70.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

