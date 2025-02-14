Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.700-10.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Kadant also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.850-2.050 EPS.

Kadant Stock Performance

KAI stock traded up $23.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $377.50. The stock had a trading volume of 119,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.74. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $249.51 and a fifty-two week high of $429.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.17. Kadant had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Analysts predict that Kadant will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.21, for a total value of $60,527.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,392.50. This trade represents a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik H. Westerhout sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.25, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,848.25. This represents a 29.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

