Kanawha Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,553 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 54,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after buying an additional 11,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000,000 after buying an additional 50,950 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,140,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,037,000 after buying an additional 25,252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VONV opened at $85.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52 week low of $72.73 and a 52 week high of $87.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

