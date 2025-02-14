Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 166 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYH. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYH stock opened at $61.60 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $66.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.46.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.