Klaytn 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $258,297.58 (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Klaytn has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Klaytn has a total market cap of $506.02 million and approximately $258,297.58 worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Klaytn alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,483.73 or 0.99946056 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96,031.14 or 0.99477221 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn’s launch date was June 24th, 2019. Klaytn’s total supply is 5,855,887,677 coins and its circulating supply is 3,803,678,792 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.foundation. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn. The Reddit community for Klaytn is https://reddit.com/r/klaytn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaia (KAIA) is the central token for a newly merged blockchain platform, bringing together the strengths of Klaytn and Finschia to facilitate Web3 expansion in Asia. The KAIA token powers network functions, incentivises participation, and supports governance across the Kaia ecosystem, with rebranding initiatives in place to maintain compatibility for existing users and infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.