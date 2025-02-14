Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Koppers has a dividend payout ratio of 6.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Koppers to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

Koppers Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:KOP opened at $30.17 on Friday. Koppers has a 12 month low of $28.57 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The firm has a market cap of $611.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average is $35.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KOP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Koppers

In other news, Director Stephen R. Tritch sold 3,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $131,003.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,087.96. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $223,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,749.50. This represents a 1.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

