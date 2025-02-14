Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH). In a filing disclosed on February 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Lantheus stock on January 28th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) on 1/29/2025.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $81.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.13. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.01 and a 1 year high of $126.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNTH. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.86.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the third quarter worth $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Lantheus by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 42.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lantheus news, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $94,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,695.32. This represents a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

