Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,526 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.1 %

AMD opened at $111.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.12. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.50 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $181.19 billion, a PE ratio of 112.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMD

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.