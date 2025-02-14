Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $1.06 Million Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chemed by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,063,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,820,000 after purchasing an additional 15,791 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 332,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,977,000 after purchasing an additional 14,814 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 242,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,303,000 after purchasing an additional 22,105 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 238,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45,917 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th.

Chemed Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:CHE opened at $560.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $542.24 and a 200-day moving average of $564.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.48. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $512.12 and a twelve month high of $654.62.

Insider Activity

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $1,145,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,270,755.95. The trade was a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian C. Judkins purchased 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $519.50 per share, with a total value of $75,327.50. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,678 shares in the company, valued at $871,721. This represents a 9.46 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

