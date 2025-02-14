Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $433,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $216,427.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,831.65. This trade represents a 18.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $3,698,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,408. This trade represents a 46.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,270 shares of company stock worth $6,181,946. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.88. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.03 and a fifty-two week high of $82.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYY. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Melius began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Melius Research raised shares of Sysco to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

