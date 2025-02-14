Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $488,000 Stock Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 7,468.8% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHM opened at $47.63 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.76 and a 12-month high of $48.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.75.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

