Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $763,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,675 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 113.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the third quarter worth $229,000. Edge Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the third quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IDHQ opened at $31.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.16. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $28.07 and a 12 month high of $32.98.

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

