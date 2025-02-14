Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,089 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,735,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,841,000 after acquiring an additional 244,641 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,346,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,362,000 after acquiring an additional 17,765 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 48.8% during the third quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,138,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,413,000 after acquiring an additional 373,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,098,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,568,000 after acquiring an additional 27,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 820,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,719,000 after acquiring an additional 17,042 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $69.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.78. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $73.24.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

