Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 970 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 90,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $47.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.08. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1632 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.