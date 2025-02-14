Leavell Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter worth about $327,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 32.2% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 57.7% during the third quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 21,335 shares during the period.

Shares of MOO stock opened at $67.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $726.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.49. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1-year low of $63.91 and a 1-year high of $76.19.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

